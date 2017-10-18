»»ALABAMA STUDENT ANIMAL ORGANIZATION RAISES AWARENESS ABOUT CERTIFYING YOUR FURRY FRIENDS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Makenna Cross

The Alabama Student Animal Organization held a service awareness event on Oct.16.

The event educated people on how to get their dog service certified, and about the responsibilities of owning a service dog.

Service animals are trained to perform a specific function for a person who is limited by a disability such as blindness or deafness. Emotional support animals provide comfort and support to those with emotional or mental health problems, such as anxiety or depression.

“Obviously the dogs bring a lot of attention being out here to what we’re trying to talk about as far as being a pet owner,” said Hannah Gordon, president of the Alabama Student Animal Organization. “It’s being responsible, on top of the vet visits, and it requires to be available for the animal. It requires a lot of your time.”

To get your animal certified, register online with a proof of a disability at usserviceanimals.org or an approval letter from a therapist at esaregistration.org.