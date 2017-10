By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

The American Cornhole League hosted the Alabama Southern College Cornhole Championship Qualifier at Sigma Chi on the University of Alabama on Sunday.

Twenty-five teams competed double elimination style for a chance to win an all expenses paid trip to the College Cornhole Championship in Atlanta and SEC Championship football game tickets.

The winners were a duo of brothers Jake and Henry Bugajski. They will have the chance to win a $10,000 scholarship.