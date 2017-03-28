»»ALABAMA SOFTBALL TAKES SERIES AGAINST SOUTH CAROLINA

Perhaps the magic of Frank Martin’s South Carolina team is wearing off on the rest of the university.

The last place Gamecocks whupped the second place Crimson Tide softball team at Rhoads Stadium in the first game of a doubleheader yesterday.

The good news for Alabama is, it didn’t faze them in game two. After losing 14-0, the Tide came back to take the second game 5-2 to win its third-straight conference series.

Coming back from the big 14-run loss to split the double dip was a positive sign for this Alabama team.

“You know, after such a bad first game, you just have to flush it and just get more determined instead of pouting about the first game and come back with a bigger resiliency and a gritty attitude,” Alabama Coach Patrick Murphy said. “I thought for sure that Sydney (Littlejohn) would have a good game, and she did that. And again, the crowd, they were just terrific so I’d just like to say thanks to everybody.”

Littlejohn pitched all seven innings, allowing just six hits and two runs in Alabama’s second game.