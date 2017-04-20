»»ALABAMA SOFTBALL LOOKS TO REBOUND AFTER TOUGH SERIES WITH VOLS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Matthew Torpe

The Alabama softball team’s coming off about as frustrating a series as you’ll find.

In Tennessee, the Volunteers came back from a two run deficit to win game one. They shut Bama out in game two, and then in game three on Monday, Alabama was up by two until a rain delay forced a cancellation resulting in the Tide being swept by the Vols in just two games.

While it was a very frustrating way to enter the rest of this week there is a chance to get back on track tonight at home against Southern Mississippi with Madi Moore in the circle.

“Two straight shutouts. We’ll take that all day long and she adds so much to our pitching staff because it’s two righties and a lefty. Her pitches are much different then Sydney’s and Lexi’s. So it’s a totally different look that another team has to prepare for,” Head Coach Patrick Murphy said.

The Crimson Tide’s next game is this Friday April 21 at home against No. 9/10 Washington.