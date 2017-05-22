»»ALABAMA SOFTBALL FRESHMAN OUTFIELDER SCORES WINNING RUN AT NCAA REGIONALS ON HER BIRTHDAY

There’s a special story surrounding the softball outfielder who scored Alabama’s 1-0 victory run over Minnesota during the weekend’s softball NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional.

From Eclectic, Alabama, Elissa Brown is a freshman who grew up wanting to play.

“She just loves the game,” said her father, Primus Brown.

The game was into its first extra inning when Brown scored the winning run. As her family watched, they relished in the special moment for more than one reason: Saturday was Brown’s 19th birthday.

Saturday’s win advances Alabama to their 15th-straight NCAA Regional Final and the Brown family can’t be more proud that their daughter was part of history.

“I think it’s awesome,” Primus Brown said. “Very proud as a dad, very proud of her, very happy for her knowing what she’s done in her life and and how much she has worked hard to be here. It is a prestigious honor to be afforded the opportunity to play for the university of Alabama and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Brown played little league baseball and softball growing up.

“(She) learned that she had some skill and over the years she just developed it and enjoyed it and loved playing it and had fun,” he said.

Her dad coached and trained her growing up, and said they’ve prepared for moments like these.

“So what we have done over the years, is we have made mental preparations over the years for these moments, so in her mindset that she’s already been there, done that,” he said. “So she’s stronger mentally to embrace it, and yet at the same time humble enough to appreciate it.”