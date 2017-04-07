»»ALABAMA SHUTS DOWN LSU, 3-0

Courtesy: Alabama Athletics Communications

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball opened its weekend series against LSU with a 3-0 shutout Friday night at Rhoads Stadium. The win is the 500th all-time at the ballpark, the home of the Crimson Tide since 2000.

Alabama (34-6, 9-4 SEC) held LSU (31-8, 7-3 SEC) hitless through 5.1 innings as Alexis Osorio (17-4) struck out 11 in the complete-game effort. Despite allowing just two hits and fanning 11, she walked six batters and threw a career-high 158 pitches in the game.

“LSU’s three-hole hitter was on base four times, but the next girl was 0-4,” UA Head Coach Patrick Murphy said. “If the first one is going to walk, you better get the next one. Alexis did that. She had really good pitches to a lot of people, battles through a lot and makes the pitches when she needs to.”

Chandler Dare set the pace at the leadoff position, going 2-3 with a run scored. The next three in the order each had a hit, including an RBI double by Marisa Runyon batting third. Peyton Grantham drove in the Tide’s remaining two runs with a first-inning double.

Alabama got on the board quickly in the bottom of the first, leading off the inning with a double and a bunt single before Runyon pulled a double down the right-field line, scoring one and putting two in scoring position. Grantham kept it going two batters later with a double in the gap, driving in two to increase the lead to 3-0.

Alabama held its three-run lead and kept the Tigers hitless until the top of the sixth when Nicky Dawson knocked a one-out single up the middle. She was ultimately left stranded on first and the Tide couldn’t add to its lead in the bottom half of the inning, still up 3-0 heading to the top of the seventh. With two outs in the inning, a single and walk would bring the potential tying run to the plate, but Osorio’s 11th strikeout of the night would end the game as the Tide won, 3-0.

The teams continue the three-game series Saturday at 8 p.m. CT live on SEC Network.