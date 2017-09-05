»»ALABAMA SET TO BATTLE MIAMI IN 2021

The 2021 Chick-fil-A kickoff game will pit two teams who have not played each other in 28 years as Alabama will battle Miami in Atlanta.

It will mark the 18th time these two teams have faced each other on the gridiron with the last time being in 1993. In that game #2 Alabama defeated the #1 Hurricanes 34-13 in the Sugar Bowl. The win gave the Tide the national championship and ended Miami’s 29 game winning streak.

This game will mark Alabama’s seventh appearance in the game, where they hold a 5-0 record. Alabama will battle Duke to start the 2019 season.