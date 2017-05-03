»»ALABAMA SENIOR CONQUERS KILIMANJARO ON MOUNTAIN BIKE

Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is hard enough, but University of Alabama senior Tate Nelson took on the impossible this March when he did it on a bike.

Nelson rode up the highest mountain in Africa for charity along with his father, Rob Nelson, and competitive cyclist James Lawrence.

Their goal was being the first team to ascend the 16,000-foot mountain from base to peak without getting off their bikes.

They were riding to raise money for Treasures of Africa in Moshi, Tanzania. The orphanage is located at the base of the mountain.

Nelson has plenty of mountain biking experience, but training for the attempt was key.

“I would take an oxygen deprivation training mask, put that on and then go over to the rec center here at the University of Alabama and do all my workouts on the bike with with an air restricting device,” he said. “That would train me to get used to cycling while breathing hard.”

The group wound up failing their goal and potential record thanks to a popup storm and a rock slide when they were around 15,000 feet above sea level. Kilimanjaro’s peak is about 19,000 feet above sea level. But they did ride the last thousand feet to the summit.

“Being up there at the top and looking around, I could see the curvature of the earth,” he said. “Being able to say I did that on a bike was just an indescribable feeling to have. And it was a very humbling experience.”