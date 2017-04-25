»»ALABAMA SENATE LEADER NEARING ANNOUNCEMENT FOR HIGHER OFFICE

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Republican state Senate leader says he’s made a decision on if he will run for U.S. Senate but won’t yet announce his plans.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Tuesday that an official statement will come “later” but would not specify when.

The wealthy Anniston lawmaker has deep ties to the state’s business community and could self-fund his campaign.

Marsh also would not rule out a 2018 run for governor.

Gov. Kay Ivey set a special election for the U.S. Senate seat in December, causing a flurry of announcements from hopefuls such as the chairman of the Christian Coalition of Alabama Dr. Randy Brinson and Hartselle Republican Rep. Ed Henry.

Former state Attorney General Luther Strange currently holds the office and said he’ll run to keep his seat.