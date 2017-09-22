»»ALABAMA RIVERS ALLIANCE HOSTING BREWERY BLITZ SUNDAY

The Alabama Rivers Alliance is offering an easy way for people to join their cause and grab a pint of beer at the same time.

BREWERY BLITZ 3-6 p.m. Sunday

Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Tuscaloosa

Several breweries across the state are sites for the alliance’s Brewery Blitz on Sunday, including Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Brewing Co.

You can become a member of the Alabama Rivers Alliance for $20. If you join during the blitz, you can also get a free pint tumbler.

Membership helps support more than 50 organizations working together on keeping Alabama’s water safe for drinking, swimming and fishing.

Other participating breweries include: