»»ALABAMA RIVERS ALLIANCE HOSTING BREWERY BLITZ SUNDAY

The Alabama Rivers Alliance is offering an easy way for people to join their cause and grab a pint of beer at the same time.Several breweries across the state are sites for the alliance’s Brewery Blitz on Sunday, including Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Brewing Co.
You can become a member of the Alabama Rivers Alliance for $20. If you join during the blitz, you can also get a free pint tumbler.
Membership helps support more than 50 organizations working together on keeping Alabama’s water safe for drinking, swimming and fishing.
Other participating breweries include:
- Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 Fifth Ave. S., Building C in Birmingham
- Good People Brewing Co., 14 14th St. S. in Birmingham
- Ghost Train Brewing Co., 2616 Third Ave. S. in Birmingham
- TrimTab Brewing Co., 2721 Fifth Ave. S. in Birmingham
- Singin’ River Brewing Co., 526 East College St. in Florence
- Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St. in Tuscaloosa
- Yellowhammer Brewing, 2600 Clinton Ave. W. in Huntsville