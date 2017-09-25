»»ALABAMA RIVER ALLIANCE HOSTS BREWERY BLITZ

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Megan Hallson

The Alabama Rivers Alliance offered a way to grab some beer and help keep Alabama rivers clean during their Brewery Blitz at seven breweries around the state Sunday, including Druid City Brewery Co. in Tuscaloosa. The event was held to recruit new members and raise awareness about the organization’s efforts.

“When we go to our elected officials, we can let them know how many people support us and the work that we’re doing, and our work towards the statewide water management plan,” said ARA Development and Communications Coordinator Kelly Marshall. “The more people that we can get on our side and following what we do, the better.”

The Alabama Rivers Alliance is made up of more than 50 organizations whose goal is keeping Alabama’s water clean. Bob Baker, a new member of the ARA, said he’s looking forward to doing his part to keep Alabama’a water safe for drinking, swimming and fishing.

“Often we go about our days not thinking about how our water gets to us and how it gets clean,” Baker said. “This brings a face to a name, and gets people together to affect the cleanliness of their water, and an opportunity to have a hands-on experience with that, so I’m excited to be a part of that.”

If you’d like to help the Alabama Rivers Alliance, visit ARA online, or check out their Facebook page.