»»ALABAMA RELEASES SCHOOL REPORT CARDS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Education has released the first report cards assigning letter grades to schools and school systems.

The department said Thursday that 76 percent of the state’s 137 school systems received an A, B or C.

The cards are described as prototypes since the process is still being tweaked. The grades are based not just on the latest test scores, but how much students improve in reading and math from one year to the next.

Legislators in 2012 voted to require A-F grades for schools and school systems. Federal law requires similar reports.

Rep. Terri Collins, who sponsored the 2012 law, said she was disappointed that it took so long, but she is pleased the information is available to parents.

Local report cards can be viewed right here. Each school has a separate grade, and the school system’s grade is an average of the schools within that district. West Alabama school systems ranked as followed:

Tuscaloosa City: C

Tuscaloosa County: C

Bibb County: C

Demopolis City: B

Fayette County: B

Greene County: D

Hale County: C

Jasper City: B

Marengo County: B

Pickens County: C

Sumter County: D

Walker County: C

2/1/2018 12:20:37 PM (GMT -6:00)