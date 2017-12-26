»»ALABAMA REFLECTS ON CLEMSON DEFENSE

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama offense has seen some really good defensive fronts this season. Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn are all very good up front, but none of them can match the overall talent, size, speed and athleticism of the Clemson front four of Austin Bryant, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell. They can be a quarterback’s worst nightmare and a running back’s stat killer. Bama tight end Hale Hentges says the Tde offensive line better be ready to bring its best in order to slow down the Tigers.

“Obviously an extremely good defense,” Hentges said. “Their whole defense is great but especially their defensive line. You know, four of the best guys I’ve ever seen play. Anyone will tell you that. They’re all NFL guys, and we’re going to have our hands full because they’re all extremely fast, physical, long and it’s going to be an extremely tough challenge for us.”