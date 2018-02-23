»»ALABAMA RECOGNIZED AS A TOP PRODUCING INSTITUTION FOR FULBRIGHT AWARDS

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Kailey Neitzel

The University of Alabama has once again been recognized as a top producing institution for Fulbright U.S. awards.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers grants for independent study and research, as well as English teaching assistanceships overseas.

Fifteen out of 47 UA applicants received the awards for the current school year, one of the highest winning percentages in the nation.

The Fulbright Student Program is highly competitive, with 1,500 award recipients from more than 10,000 applications.

“Knowing that our students are competitive and we can be a top producer for the Fulbright Awards really can encourage other students that they can win Fulbright awards as well,” said Megan Wagner, coordinator of Capstone International.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity,” said Fulbright alumnae Ana Leigh Horton. “It’s really a once in a lifetime thing and can really change the course of their life.”

This is the second time in three years the University received this recognition.