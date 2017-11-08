»»ALABAMA PUBLIC RELATIONS STUDENTS SUCCESSFULLY PLAN BENIFIT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Makenna Cross

Public relations students at the University of Alabama helped provide Secret Meals for Hungry Children with the help of Monarch Espresso.

The event was held at the espresso bar Nov. 6.

People were given a “grown-up” lunch box. The box added a gourmet twist on classic lunch foods such as grilled cheese and peanut butter and jelly.

“$140 will help pay for a child to not go hungry every weekend for an entire school year and so that’s what our event is here for today,” said Claire Muller, a UA student in charge of the fundraiser. “We’re partnered with Monarch Espresso in downtown. We also have a lot of other sponsors in the Tuscaloosa community.”

To help Secret Meals reach their $1,000 goal, donate through the venmo application: @sipalittle or you can donate online at www.secretmeals.org.