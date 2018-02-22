»»ALABAMA PUBLIC RADIO BOARD OF FRIENDS HOSTS 23RD ANNUAL TOUR OF KITCHENS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Robert Nealon

This Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. the Alabama Public Radio’s Board of the Friends will be hosting the 23rd annual Tuscaloosa Tour of Kitchens. This tour will feature seven of Tuscaloosa’s finest private kitchens.

The kitchens will sample delicious treats from area caterers.

Tickets will start at $25, but there will be a special ticket price for only $20. This offer will stand to those in the College of Communication and Informational Sciences.

Tickets can be purchased at the Digital Media Center reception desk located in Bryant-Denny Stadium during normal business hours but no later than 4 p.m. on Friday. Payments acceptable in cash or check only.

Additional information can be found right here.