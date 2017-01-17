»»ALABAMA PROSECUTOR ON PERJURY CHARGE: ‘I DIDN’T DO IT’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The newly elected district attorney in Jefferson County says he is innocent of a perjury allegation that resulted in his indictment.

Charles Henderson spoke Tuesday at a news conference held with his attorney.

Henderson is accused of giving false testimony in a divorce case in which he served as guardian ad litem for the divorcing couple’s minor child. But streaming video from the news conference shows Henderson saying: “I didn’t do it.”

Defense attorney Jim Parkman says Henderson is the first Democrat elected district attorney in the county in 30 years, and he’s questioning why the indictment was released shortly before Henderson took office.

Parkman says he still doesn’t have details of the charges against Henderson, who was arrested on Friday.

Danny Carr, the county’s deputy district attorney, was sworn in as interim district attorney Saturday.