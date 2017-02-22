»»ALABAMA PROFESSOR LOBBYING FOR MORE DRUG TREATMENT CENTERS

Higher bail amounts, longer sentences: Cracking down on drug traffickers and dealers only addresses one part of Alabama’s opioid abuse problem.

University of Alabama criminal justice professor Diana Dolliver said she’s encouraging the state take a more balanced approach, particularly when it comes to opioid addicts.

Dolliver said that if sanctions are being increased for trafficking, more treatment options are needed so those who want help can get it.

“Heroin addiction or any sort of opioid addiction is very, very brutal on the body,” Dolliver said. “And it requires medical attention. It requires different interventions as opposed to just simply locking them up.”