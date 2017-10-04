»»ALABAMA PREPARES FOR TEXAS A&M FOLLOWING THE DESTRUCTION OF OLE MISS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Matthew Barrett

Alabama took care of Ole Miss in dominant fashion, winning 66-3 in Tuscaloosa last Saturday night. The win costs the team some injuries but overall the Tide is rolling.

Senior defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand sprained his medial collateral ligament and is expected to be out only three weeks. Punt returner Trevon Diggs suffered a foot injury and at this point it is questionable if Diggs will play this Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Aggies have won four straight since UCLA overcame a 34- point deficit during the first game of the season. With Florida State winning only one game since they played Alabama, the Aggies are probably the best football team Alabama will play throughout the first six weeks of gameplay.

Jalen Hurts and Minkah Fitzpatrick have been key players for Alabama this year. Brandon Kamerman of WVUA 23 talked to all three players following their win against Ole Miss to see how players felt about the win and where to go from there.

“We didn’t score on defense yet this year until this game, so I feel like that helps our offense, and gives them a boost, and brings the other team down a little bit when you score on defense,” Fitzpatrick said.

Last year Alabama relied heavily on their defense to get the job done. Kamerman asked Hurts about how the offense has gotten better behind Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll.

“He will get more comfortable throughout the season, everyone gets more comfortable throughout the season,” Hurts said. “So I think we just have to keep taking positive strides as an offense.”

The Tide face their biggest challenge so far this year against Texas A&M on Saturday at 6:15 p.m..