»»ALABAMA POWER SERVES UNIONTOWN RESIDENTS IN NEED

By WVUA 23 Reporter Khadijah Torbert and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

Ten workers with the Alabama Power Company spent their work day Thursday in Uniontown, doing something positive for some of their customers in need.

The Alabama Power Service Organization, along with Union Cares, is nonprofit group for Alabama Power employees who step out of the office and serve their communities.

On Feb. 22, members of the APSO chapter across Alabama put together more than 500 care boxes. On Thursday, they delivered about 50 of those, benefiting residents in West Alabama from infants to the elderly.

Workers filled those package with items tailored to recipients’ hobbies and interests, whether it’s snacks, magazines or even coloring books.

“One of the things unique is it’s employee driven,” said President of Alabama Power Service Organization Adam Tipps. “A lot of these projects that we choose are projects that are close to our hearts and stuff that we really care about and thing that impact each of us and our family.”

Members typically contribute more than 40,000 volunteer hours in Alabama communities each year.

If you want find out more about the Alabama Power Service Organization, visit PowerofGood.com