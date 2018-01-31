»»ALABAMA POWER OFFICIALS SPEAK OUT AFTER HIGH POWER BILL COMPLAINTS

The WVUA 23 Newsroom has been flooded with phone calls and Facebook posts about the high power bills.

some bills even doubled.

This has been one of the coldest winters in many years.

Many people are pulling out all methods to keep warm.

For that, it has raised a lot of questions?

“So, there is an expected higher power bills this month and will probably continue for a little bit” says Alabama Power Spokeswoman Anna Catherine Roberson.

WVUA 23 News came across one Alabama Power customer’s December and January bill.

In December, the bill was $312.00 and in January, it increased by more than $200.00 to $514.00.

“When I first saw my bill I was shocked it had gone up very high over $200.00. I thought what happened? I know that we had snow and I did not anticipate on my bill going up that high” says Alabama Power Customer April Dancy.

Many Agencies in West Alabama are helping pay those power bills.

Temporary Emergency Service say they have been flooded with called from people needed help.

“This year we’ve had a different type of winter. We actually had winter so, people have been using more of their Electricity and their gas. I can personally say I opened my utility bill and it had increased so, we’re getting more calls daily now for services because people are in need” says Executive Director for Temporary Emergency Services Karen Thompson.

Alabama Power Officials say they are aware.

“We have a number of resources. Call your customer service line, that’s a great first place to start. We want to work with you the customers and want to find a way and we can set up payment arrangements and make it easier for the customer” says Roberson.

You can always learn more about your Power Usage by going to their website at AlabamaPower.com/mypower usage.

For ways to save energy, you can go to alabamanewscenter.com.

You can always call the customer service line at 1-800-245-2244.

You can always go inside the Alabama Power Office to talk with a Customer Service Representative about your bill.