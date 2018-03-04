»»ALABAMA POWER HELPS PUERTO RICO RECOVER

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator David Williams III

Alabama Power crew members are continuing to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria.

About 50 Alabama Power crew members, five of whom are from West Alabama, have been working in Puerto Rico to restore power. On average, they’ve worked 16 hours a day and have made a lot of progress in the six weeks they’ve been there.

“It’s, you know, all day, every day,” said Anna Catherine Robertson, an Alabama Power communications specialist. “Because of how much work needs to be done, our crews are working very long days, not many breaks at all, but I think that’s leading to a lot of the progress that they’re making. But it’s definitely hard working tough terrain.”

On Sept. 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria’s 64 mph winds ravaged the small island, leaving millions without power. With full recovery projected to be years away, the company saw an opportunity to help. In January, Alabama NewsCenter reported that Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Gulf Power had worked together to restore power to more than 1,000 homes and businesses.

“I think it’s a lot of people coming together once they saw the need,” said Robertson. “With our experience with storm restoration, it kinda made sense for us to go down there and share what we know, our knowledge and our expertise, and help them recover.”

Robertson said while a lot of progress has been made there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

“They’re helping, you know, restore some of the infrastructure, with the power lines,” said Robertson. “And a lot of our line crews are there. They’re having to clear some trees, some branches, a lot of the damage that’s been left from the hurricane.”

Robertson said the mission is not to just restore power in Puerto Rico, but also to give the people a sense of normalcy. Because there is no set return day, crews plan to do as much as they can to help people, as long as they can.