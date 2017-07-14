»»ALABAMA PICKED TO WIN WEST AND SEC CHAMPIONSHIP

The University of Alabama has been chosen by members of the media who attended the recent SEC Media Days to win the Southeastern Conference Western Division and the overall SEC Championship.

The Tide received 225 first-place votes to win the west ahead of Auburn who finished second. Georgia, under Coach Kirby Smart, was picked third in the conference champion voting.

Alabama will open the season on Sept. 2nd in Atlanta against Florida State in the annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The game will be televised on ABC starting at 7 p.m. CT.