»»ALABAMA ONE HOSTS SUPPLY DRIVE, ADOPTION DAY FOR TUSCALOOSA SHELTER

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Alley Paquin

Alabama One Credit Union is hosting a pet supplies drive and Pet Adoption Day to benefit the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.

The adoption day will feature dogs and cats in need of caring homes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Alabama One’s main office on Veterans Memorial Parkway. The event will also have pet related items for sale, like dog collars and shirts, which directly benefit the metro shelter. Alabama One members can receive free calendars with photos of member’s beloved pets.

The Tuscaloosa literacy program, Libby Listens, will attend to promote pet adoption. Libby, a former Metro Shelter dog, was rescued after she suffered a gunshot wound. Today, Libby and her owner, Mary Calhoun, travel in Tuscaloosa County listening to students read.

The Metro Shelter is requesting donations of: High Efficiency laundry detergent, cat litter, copy paper, hand soap, hand sanitizer and rawhides. Donations will be accepted at most Alabama One locations in Tuscaloosa through Nov. 30.