»»ALABAMA, OLE MISS RIVALRY GOING TO THE BANDS FRIDAY

Football isn’t the only thing Tuscaloosa and Oxford, Mississippi, are going head-to-head over this weekend.

On Friday, Red Shed on the Strip in Tuscaloosa, is hosting Tuscaloosa’s Battle of the Bands. Student bands from UA and Ole Miss are performing 15-minute sets from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 at the door, and all proceeds benefit Hungry for Music, a nonprofit promoting music through instrument donations to underprivileged children and schools.

“Encouraging kids to be involved in arts, especially music, is a great way for them to boost their confidence, be involved and have that love for arts,” said organizer Katie Huff “As you grow up, it just becomes stronger. So if you start it out when they are young they’ll appreciate arts that much more.”

Want to hear a preview? Check out some of the bands on this Spotify playlist.