»»ALABAMA NURSING STUDENTS GET HOSPITAL EXPERIENCE

The University of Alabama’s senior nursing students got a chance at working in a mock hospital Wednesday.

The nursing school set up the hospital so their students could practice working in a hospital environment. Students got experience working in a regular hospital unit and the intensive care unit.

Students were tasked with delegating and making the best decisions for their patients, who were played by lower-level students.

Assistant Professor in the Capstone College of Nursing Haley Strickland said the exercise gives students a chance at putting their skills to the test.

Students who played patients were in charge of reviewing their supposed medical issue and presenting a realistic picture of their condition to their nurses.