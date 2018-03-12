»»ALABAMA MEN’S BASKETBALL UPSETS AUBURN

David Williams III

Alabama and Auburn men’s basketball wrapped up their trilogy this season in dramatic fashion at the SEC Tournament in St. Louis.

Going into the game Auburn was the top-ranked team in the SEC Tournament. Alabama had to upset to keep their hope of going to the NCAA tournament alive, and succeeded.

The Tide won the game 81-63 after Alabama dominated in the second half. Collin Sexton set the Alabama freshman scoring record with 31 points. The Tide will go on to play against Kentucky in the SEC Championship semi-finals at 12 p.m. on March 10.

“We’ve just been trying to build a resume all season long,” said head coach Avery Johnson. “The SEC is tough, so we’ve had teams lose four in a row, we lost five in a row, so ti wasn’t necessarily because we’re playing bad, but because the competition is stiff. So if you’re looking for a team that has an impressive resume, we feel that we’re one of those teams. And look at our last two wins.”

