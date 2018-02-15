»»ALABAMA MEN’S BASKETBALL ROLLS OVER LSU

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kaitlyn Lynch

Alabama men’s basketball keeps on rolling with a 80-65 victory against LSU Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum.

This is the 17th win for the Tide this season with Donta’ Hall leading the Tide in this game with 20 points scored.

This Tide finished the game with 55 percent shot accuracy and this did not go unnoticed. Will Wade, LSU head coach, found that when the Tide makes the shots they do, they are tough to beat.

“When they make shots like that, shoot nearly 50 percent from three, they’e going to be really, really tough to beat with their defense and rim protection,” Wade said.

According to Alabama head coach Avery Johnson, the Tide have been spending practice working on their shot accuracy.

“We’ve been spending more time in practice shooting the basketball instead of doing all of these cute drills and the byproduct of that offensively is that we made some shots, we shot the ball with confidence and fortunately we were able to score enough points to win this game,” Johnson said.

The Tide are currently 17-3 this season and will face off against Kentucky this Saturday.