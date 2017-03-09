»»ALABAMA MEN’S BASKETBALL IN NASHVILLE FOR SEC TOURNAMENT

The Alabama Men’s Basketball team will play Mississippi State today at 2 p.m. Alabama is currently in Nashville for the SEC Tournament and is seeded fifth.

The Crimson Tide practiced March 8 inside Bridgestone Arena in preparation for the next game.

Alabama beat Mississippi State this season, but men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson said that while the Crimson Tide can play good games, there’s still a long way to go.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape overall,” he said. “Obviously when you have a young team, you’re always concerned. We’ve had some performances this year in the SEC play where you’ll go ‘wow, we can be a pretty good team,’ and then we’ll have a couple of clunkers that maybe I didn’t necessarily see that coming and I didn’t recognize my team.”