»»ALABAMA MEN WIN SIXTH INDOOR TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Will Jones

The Alabama Crimson Tide men stormed to their first conference title since 1972 on the final day of the 2018 Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Sunday at Texas A&M’s Gilliam Indoor Track & Field Stadium in College Station, Texas.

In second place after Saturday’s events, the Tide roared to the front of the pack behind a 21-point performance in the 5,000 meters and four additional top-three finishes on Sunday to clinch the title. Alabama won with 91 points, three points ahead of runner-up Arkansas. Florida, Texas A&M and Georgia rounded out the top five.

Head coach Dan Waters expressed how proud he was of the team.

“They just completely committed every single day,” he said. “We talked about having a special team and they bought in and believed and had the discipline and the self-respect for each other, and in themselves, to be able to put it together and have an unbelievable miracle meet.”

With this victory, Alabama secured its sixth indoor track and field championship in school history. The men previously won titles in 1958, 1959, 1961, 1962 and 1972.

Members of the University’s track team who have qualified will compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in College Station March 9-10.