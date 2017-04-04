»»ALABAMA LEGISLATURE TO DISCUSS BENTLEY IMPEACHMENT

Alabama lawmakers head back into session today after taking a break.

The session will have plenty on the agenda including the possible impeachment of Gov. Robert Bentley. Along with the impeachment, lawmakers plan to discuss the death penalty, redistricting, state budgets, prison construction, child care regulation, and adoption and religious freedom.

On Wednesday, the ethics committee will give their recommendation on whether there was any probable cause that Gov. Bentley broke state ethics law during his relationship with former aid Rebekah Caldwell Mason.