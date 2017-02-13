»»ALABAMA LAWMAKER PUSHING FOR REPEAL OF PISTOL PERMIT

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Yazmin Pineda

An Alabama gun bill proposed by state Sen. Gerald Allen could repeal the state’s current requirement for concealed carry permits.

If the law is passed, anyone who owns a handgun can carry their weapon hidden on their person or in their vehicle. Currently, Alabama allows those who own handguns without a concealed carry permit the ability to carry their weapon unconcealed and holstered — otherwise known as open carry.

At the moment, Alabama law does not allow anyone without a permit a legal way for carrying a loaded gun in their vehicle. That means it is legal to openly carry a loaded weapon without a permit, but it’s not legal to have that weapon in your car.

Allen proposed a law in the last legislative session that would have made permits not required to carry a gun in cars, but the law wasn’t passed.

Allen said this law would not get rid of permits, because anyone wanting to carry over state lines still need a permit.

“If a citizen would like to carry a concealed weapon with them in the state of Alabama, then they can carry it without a permit, but if they travel outside of the state then they must purchase a permit,” Allen said.

Alabama law still requires background checks for gun purchases from firearms dealers. Private sales between individuals, such as transactions at gun shows, are exempt from this requirement.