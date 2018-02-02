»»ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT: STOP SPREADING VIDEO DEPICTING HEINOUS CRIME

A heinous video believed to have been shot in Alabama is circulating widely online, and law enforcement want the public to know that while you may think you’re helping by sharing, you’re making the situation worse and could even wind up in jail.

The video began circulating online Wednesday, and shows a young girl performing a sex act on an adult male. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they’re aware of the video and are investigating its origins along with many other agencies throughout the state and country.

Sharing the video is a felony, no matter the reason, and authorities can and will prosecute people who are disseminating the video.

“It makes it harder to investigate a crime like this if the video continues to be shared,” said Executive Director of Central Crime Stoppers Tony Garrett. “We believe we have a lot of information to help us solve this crime.”

If you come across the video, Garrett said you should report it to the site or app you found it on and delete it immediately.