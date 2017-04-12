»»ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY SECRETARY RESIGNS

Stan Stabler, secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, resigned today.

Stabler was named ALEA’s secretary in February 2016 after then-Gov. Robert Bentley placed then-Secretary Spencer Collier on medical leave. Collier was soon after fired.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Hal Taylor will replace Stabler as acting secretary.

“Hal Taylor is a man of the utmost integrity who I trust during this time of transition to help in my vision of improving Alabama’s image,” said Ivey in a news release today. “I also thank the hundreds of men and women in our state law enforcement ranks who work every day to protect us.”

Taylor most recently served as the deputy chief of staff for the State Bureau of Investigations and ALEA chief of staff beginning in 2014. Before that, he worked for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

“Gov. Ivey has a significant task to steady the ship of state, and I’m thankful she has entrusted me with the duty of leading our state law enforcement agency,” Taylor said. “Our troopers, SBI investigators, support staff and others at ALEA are top-notch, and it’s an honor to work with them in this new capacity.”

Ivey said she intends to conduct a thorough search for a permanent ALEA Secretary.

In addition to Stabler, all of Bentley’s staff and cabinet members were required to submit undated resignation letters to Ivey, but many of those employees could be asked to stay.