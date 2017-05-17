»»ALABAMA JOBS ACT PASSES SENATE, GOES TO IVEY THURSDAY

Gov. Key Ivey is poised to sign a law keeping Alabama competitive in bringing in new business on Thursday.

House Bill 574, also known as the Alabama Jobs Act, is an extension of legislation passed in 2015.

The act extends eligibility for the state’s ability to offer incentives for projects built on or before the end of 2023. Supporters said the bill means the state can offer more attractive incentives for companies looking for a home.

State Sen. Gerald Allen said the bill means more investment in Alabama.

“Those employees are going to invest in cars, build new homes,” Allen said. “They are going to educate their children, and they are going to have very productive lives here in Alabama, and that’s what we want. We want to make sure that we can keep these industries here in Alabama instead of them being recruited away.”

HB 574 passed 100 to 1 in the Alabama House of Representatives, and passed unanimously in the Alabama Senate.