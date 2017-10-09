»»ALABAMA IS NO. 1 IN COUNTRY FOR ADVANCED PLACEMENT GROWTH

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has the best advanced placement score growth in the country.

Alabama has had the highest percentage of growth in qualifying scores in AP classes in math, science, and English of any state in the country for the sixth year in a row.

The state has also been the country’s best in highest growth in the same category from the period between 2008-2017.

The numbers were announced this week at Russellville High School in northwest Alabama. This past spring, Alabama public high school students took 49,860 AP exams and earned 26,279 qualifying scores, the equivalent of more than $47 million in college tuition, according to A Plus College Ready.

The program has grown steadily since 2008, when students took 14,634 exams and earned 8,565 qualifying scores.

