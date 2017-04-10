»»BENTLEY RESIGNS AS ALABAMA GOVERNOR

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigned today and pleaded guilty to two campaign violation charges, and Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey will be sworn in as governor at 6 p.m.

That resignation came after Bentley was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on two misdemeanor charges. His bond was $600, and he immediately bonded out.

As part of Bentley’s plea deal, he’s been required to resign immediately and leave public life. In addition, he cannot run for office again, will serve two years of probation and will be required to perform 100 hours of unpaid community service as a doctor.

In addition, Bentley will repay the $8,912 that his campaign spent on Rebekah Mason’s legal fees and will forfeit all the money in his campaign account. There is about $25,000 in his campaign account, and that money will go into state coffers.

It comes after a yearslong scandal that sparked over accusations that Bentley had an affair while in office, as well as committed several ethics violations.

Ivey will be sworn in as the 54th governor of Alabama at 6 p.m. in the Old House Chamber of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery.

