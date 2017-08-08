»»ALABAMA INMATE WHO ESCAPED DECATUR WORK CENTER FOUND IN TEXAS

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – Alabama corrections officials say an inmate who escaped this week has been found in Texas.

A statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Investigations and Intelligence Division says 40-year-old Michael Parker was captured in Refugio, Texas during a traffic stop around midnight on Tuesday morning. No other details were provided.

The statement says Parker escaped on Sunday from a work release center in Decatur. He is serving a 17-year sentence for a 2011 conviction for robbery in the first degree. Authorities say Parker will face new charges for the escape.