»»ALABAMA IN SWEET 16 OF WOMAN’S NIT

Alabama is in the Sweet 16 of the Woman’s NIT after two home wins over Mercer and Little Rock. The program hadn’t won 20 games in a season since the 1990’s but the Alabama Woman’s Basketball team is looking comfortable in postseason play, with 22 wins all season.

Head coach Kristy Curry is in her fourth season at the Capstone and admitted on Sunday that one of the biggest issues this team has dealt with is consistency.

With two postseason wins that have the tide one win away from the NIT quarterfinals, Coach Curry is starting to see more of a winning approach from her team.

Alabama Woman’s Basketball will play Tulane, Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the Coleman Coliseum.