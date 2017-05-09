»»ALABAMA HOUSE DEBATING NEW LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama House of Representatives will debate new legislative districts Tuesday, possibly triggering a late-night filibuster from Democrats.

Representatives will begin debate Tuesday afternoon. Federal judges in January ordered lawmakers to redraw lines after finding that the GOP-controlled Legislature improperly made race a predominant factor.

Black lawmakers had challenged the districts, arguing African-American voters were “stacked and packed” into minority districts to make neighboring districts whiter and more Republican.

Democrats argue the GOP majority is trying to make minimal changes. Republicans say they are confident the new lines will be upheld by the courts.

While Republicans have the numbers to approve the plan, Democrats have a number of procedural moves to delay a vote. They could ask for the bill to be read aloud, which would take about 12 hours.