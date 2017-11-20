»»ALABAMA HOSTS ‘SCIENTIST FOR A DAY’ EVENT

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Megan Hallson

The University of Alabama and Alabama Science in Motion held their “Scientist for a Day” event, bringing 11 high school students into the labs at UA to work alongside top researchers.

The Hillcrest High School students were chosen after entering a school-wide contest. The students were able to participate and observe a variety of experiments, including chemistry experiments, evolutionary genetics simulations and cancer cell research.

The goal of the event is to encourage students to consider pursuing a career in a STEM field.

“The big idea behind this is for them to get excited and motivated, and you know, really see that this is something that they can also be involved with and this a path for them, a future career path for them,” said Shreyas Rao, an assistant professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering.

ASIM hopes to continue holding this event in the future and to open it up to classroom teachers statewide.