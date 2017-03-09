»»ALABAMA HOSTS PLAYERS AT PRO DAY

Seventeen former Alabama football players participated in the Pro Day Wednesday at the Mal Moore Athletic Facility and the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

Ten of the players attended the NFL combine. Those probable first round draft picks were: Jonathan Allen, Marlon Humphrey, O.J. Howard, Tim Williams, Cam Robinson, Ryan Anderson, Ardarius Stewart, Dalvin Tomlinson, Eddie Jackson and Reuben Foster. Foster, a former linebacker for the Crimson Tide, was sent home early from the combine after a disagreement with a medical professional. He was still on-hand for Pro Day but did not participate in drills because he’s still recovering after a shoulder surgery.

Gehrig Dieter, Dakota Ball, Brandon Greene, Brandon Moore, Cole Mazza and Adam Griffith also joined the 10 players at the Pro Day but did not attended the combine.

“It was frustrating not getting invited,” Dieter said. “That was something that you see as a kid and you kind of want to be at, but thankfully I’m at the Bama Pro Day so this is a combine in itself. There’s so many scouts and coaches here so it was a good experience, and I’m glad I’m here.”

The invite-only NFL Combine took place Feb. 28 to March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. In all, 330 players attended.