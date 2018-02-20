»»ALABAMA HEALTH DEPARTMENT LAUNCHES ANTI-CHEWING TOBACCO CAMPAIGN

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Bryn Caswell and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Kailey Neitzel

Alabama is “through with chew” all week long.

The Alabama Health Department launched its campaign with hopes to bring awareness and reduce the usage of smokeless tobacco among young adults and teens.

Eight percent of adult Alabamians and 9 percent of teens have used smokeless tobacco in the last 30 days.

The majority of these are white male high schoolers.

Will Peters, a University of Alabama freshman, said he’s been dipping since his sophomore year of high school.

“I started because I wrestled and a lot of wrestlers do it to spit and lose water weight,” said Peters.

Chewing tobacco can be just as addictive and health hazardous as cigarettes, with 28 cancer-causing chemicals.

“There are many many adverse affects from oral tobacco on the gums, the mouth in general, on teeth, we have greater teeth loss and in general on the digestive system,” said Dr. Alan Blum.

The “through with chew” campaign has a coaches services hotline to offer help to those who are trying to quit.

“We understand helping people quit is hard,” said Blum. “And that there is a lot of trial and error and we are here to hold their hand throughout the whole process.”

They are also offering up to eight weeks of free nicotine patches.

The coaches services hotline is open weekly from 6 a.m. to midnight.