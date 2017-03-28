»»ALABAMA HEADS HOME AFTER DEFEAT IN WNIT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Codie Harris

The Alabama women’s basketball team kept its season alive longer than a lot of people anticipated – longer than it’s been in decades – but all good things must come to an end, and that was the case Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

Alabama advanced to the Elite 8 of the women’s NIT tournament after winning three games at home, and hit the road for the first time in the postseason. However, the team found itself on the losing end for the first time as well.

Georgia Tech, a team the Crimson Tide beat earlier in the season, nipped the Tide 67-57.

Alabama hung with the Yellow Jackets most of the afternoon, but shooting 32 percent from the field combined with a lopsided second quarter gave the home team the win, and effectively ended an otherwise impressive Crimson Tide run late in the season.

“I think the difference in the game was the second quarter to get outscored 27-10,” Head Coach Kristy Curry said. “I thought we missed a lot of point-blank easy looks. I think we were 2-15 at one point there in the 2nd. You know, making shots on the road is important, finding ways to make plays, and we just weren’t able to do that on the offensive end in the 2nd quarter.”

While there was certainly disappointment, especially for a Crimson Tide team that beat the Yellow Jackets earlier in the season, Curry was able to see things from another angle, too.

“I think at the end of the day, this team made so much progress,” she said. “And to win 20 games for the first time in 18 years, to beat Tennessee twice, you know, to finish the SEC regular season and go into the tournament the way we did, and then to be able to come out and win 3-plus games, I think there are a lot of positives as we move into the future.”

Though the Tide may be down and out, the team looks forward to getting back to practice and bolstering its ranks in the future.

“Our four new faces, our three transfers, and Ariyah Copeland, our lone freshman signee is gonna add an awful lot,” Curry said. “We’re just excited and feel like we got back to back to back recruiting classes, which you have to do at this level to consistently compete.”