»»ALABAMA GYMNASTICS COMPETES AT NCAA REGIONAL

TUSCALOOSA, AL- This Saturday the gymnastics team will be competing for the NCAA Regional in Virginia.

Last year Alabama won regionals at home, this time they will be the road team. Although they are the top seed, the team doesn’t think about where they are ranked.

“We know that each meet has a life of its own and we’ve gotta go there and do the best we absolutely can to qualify on being one of the top two teams and continue to the national championship,” Associate Head Coach Bryan Raschilla said.

The team doesn’t focus on being number one and who’s number two and three under them.

“We’re really going in with this is a meet against ourselves and we’re not even thinking about who else is there and we’re just there to have our best meet of the season just with us,” Aja Sims, Alabama gymnast said.