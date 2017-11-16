»»ALABAMA GOP HOLDS OFF VOTE ON KEEPING OR DROPPING MOORE

(AP) — A meeting of Alabama GOP officials has ended without a vote on whether the party should pull its support for Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Three sources familiar with the meeting of the 21-member party steering committee say the group met for hours Wednesday night but did not take a vote.

The party is expected to maintain its support for Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct three decades ago.

The state party has been silent for the last week as national Republicans called for Moore to step down. Some local GOP groups have called on the party to maintain support for Moore.