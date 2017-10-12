»»ALABAMA FRATERNITY HOSTS COLLEGE CORNHOLE CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIER

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jessica Davis

A new sporting event is coming to the University of Alabama campus: the Southern College Cornhole Championship qualifiers.

The event is being hosted at the Sigma Chi fraternity house on Sunday, Oct. 15. The competition beings at 11:30 a.m. and any student enrolled at UA is welcome to participate.

Fraternity members said they’re excited to host and compete in the event.

“Last year we had our Derby Days 5k, for the Children’s Hospital of Alabama and we partnered with David Dubois who sponsored the event,” said Tommy Marrollo, the social chair for the Sigma Chi fraternity. “We found out how cool it was and that there’s actually a whole American Cornhole League association, so we’re very excited to have it.”

Participants must pre-register their team for $20 at aclcollege.com. Registration will not be open the day of the event. Space is limited to 64 teams.

Winners will receive an all expense paid trip to Atlanta to compete in the SCC Championship, tickets to the SCC Championship, an official SCCC jersey and the opportunity to compete live on ESPNU for a share of $10,000 in scholarship money and the trophy.