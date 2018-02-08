»»ALABAMA FORESTRY COMMISSION TO HOST ANNUAL TREE GIVEAWAY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Anna Klement

The City of Tuscaloosa, Alabama Power and the Alabama Forestry Commission are celebrating Arbor Week with the Annual Tree Giveaway at Tuscaloosa River Market on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The giveaway will take place from 8-11 a.m. and will operate on a first come, first served basis. The city is encouraging the community to come out and participate in the distribution of 5,000 bare root tree seedlings.

There will be a limited variety of trees available during the giveaway, including red maple, crepe myrtle, oak, holly, cypress and red bud trees.

For more information on the event, contact Tuscaloosa 311 at 205-248-5311.