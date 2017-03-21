»»ALABAMA FORENSIC COUNCIL WINS 21ST NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

TUSCALOOSA, AL- The Alabama Forensics Council won its 21st speech and debate Novice National Championship in March at University of West Florida.

The tournament is to help first-year students gain recognition before the rest of the forensic tournament season.

Ten first-year members competed in 33 events and advanced to the elimination rounds for 22 of those.

“This accomplishment is basically a coronation of this very talented and hard-working group, a reward for their hard work and dedication to our program,” said Director of Forensics for The University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences Bobby Imbody.

On top of winning the overall speech and debate championship, they also won the Open Division Team Sweepstakes, the Division One Team Sweepstakes and the Quality Award.

The Alabama Forensics Council will compete next in the American Forensic Association’s National Individual Events Tournament. This will take place at Bradley University in Illinois, April 1-3.