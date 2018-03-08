»»EX-ALABAMA FOOTBALL PLAYERS TAKE PART 2018 PRO DAY

David Williams III

A number of Alabama football players hopeful of making the National Football League this year had a quick turnaround before they performed at the Alabama’s Pro Day on March 7.

Just a couple of days after participating at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, several former Crimson Tide stars went through drills at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility in Tuscaloosa. They were joined by other former Tide players who weren’t invited to the combine but were hoping to catch a coach’s eye.

All 32 NFL teams were represented as Alabama’s Pro Day is a must see for the clubs. Among the head coaches in attendance today were Bill Belichick of the Patriots, first year coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans, Marvin Lewis of the Bengals, new coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions and Mike Tomlin of the Steelers.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban explained that having so many top NFL prospects attracts the NFL teams and gives some of the lesser known Tide players needed exposure.

“Well, I think when we have these kinds of days we attract more people because we have good players, which also helps the sort of next level guys,” said Saban. “That they get the chance to get some exposure. A lot of people look at them, so that’s probably a good thing for the guys that weren’t in the combine. It usually doesn’t fall on the calendar so close to the combine, the way spring break is this year it kind of worked out that way. But we have a lot of people here that are interested in our players and I think that’s the goal for all the players.”

Former Alabama All-American linebacker Rashaan Evans was one of 19 former Alabama football players that participated in front of all 32 NFL teams. Evans, who at 6’2 and 232 pounds, is fluid, athletic and powerful and had a good performance to the NFL team representatives. He also did well at the combine but did not run the 40 yard dash at the combine or the pro day.

Evans is predicted to be a first round pick in the NFL draft. Saban said today that Evans is a credit to the University of Alabama football program.

“Rashawn has been a fantastic player for us,” said Saban. “He’s always been a good person, he’s been a good leader, he’s always set a good example in terms of things that he’s done. Certainly was a very productive player for us in several different roles. So I can’t say enough good thing about what he’s done in terms of his contribution to the program on and off the field.”